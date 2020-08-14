СПОКОЙНО СМОТРЕТЬ НЕВОЗМОЖНО ⟩ Самые лучшие фото эстонских красоток в бикини этим летом

Instagram - идеальная площадка для того, чтобы наблюдать за жизнью своих друзей и знакомых, но еще лучше подглядеть за популярными личностями... и особенно их пляжными фотографиями. Середина августа уже позади, а значит - самое время оглянуться назад и полюбоваться самыми горячими снимками эстонских красоток в бикини, а кто-то и вовсе рискнул и снял с себя все!
Кристина Херодес
Мэрилин Нау
Эрна Хуско
Мадли Вилсар
Size 14-16 can do a professional bikini shots too, right? Your clothing size will not define your beauty, your body or anything else. I know lot of people have the urge to go after me because I may not look like typical plus-size person but officially on the scale i am considered even overweight and my clothes number fall into the “plus”category but i am healthiest and strongest I have been for more than 10 years. Thats why it is often pointless to follow only scale or clothing size and get upset by them. I do not qualify as standard plus-size model because i do not have hourglass figure and big bust. But I am 5 or more sizes too large too be considered conventional model. Even the plus size world is getting overwhelming. So from now on I would just call my self a regular human with a regular average body. On the two first pictures I pose in a good angle and have placed my hand well so it is all about the angles and knowing yourself. Additionally there are so many factors that could affect your dress-size. I buy most of my swimsuits that flatter my body shape and they are often from plus-size range(this one is UK 18) so they will not cut me in or feel too short because I am 5.11 tall. I wear clothes from UK 14 to 18, really depends of the brand and the cut. Yes, that tall and yes these sizes 😨🙏🏼 literally everyone has certain swimwear that suit them better or worse, therefor my main goal is to be heathy and happy and have good relationship with my body and not to obsess around sizes, scales and ideas how someone should look like. I now nourish it with good food and give it the care it needs. I have destroyed it with unhealthy diets and bad mental health for way too long so i could be “skinny” and “fit” for some idiotic standards. From my page you will see how I am learning to get along with my changing body and mind and try to encourage others to see themselves with the love they need. How ever cheesy it sounds - we have one life and this one body and we can choose if we spend that time hating it or enjoying what we have. #plussizefashion #plussizeswimwear #plussizemodel #bodyconfidence #bodyimage #celebratingcurves #curvyconfidence #everybodyisbeautyful
Элина Нечаева
Мэрилин Таймре
I've had so many new experiences this summer! I really can't remember a summer that cool and I am so grateful for everything 🙏🏻 . How's your summer been? I hope nothing but great! 🥰 . #exploring #visitestonia #käsmu #kuradisaar #Estonia #hm #hmeesti #hmxme #jetski #bikinis #bathingsuit #sea #seasports #watersports
Лиза Линд
Катри Катс
Лийса Леэтма
Ника Марула
Хелен Адамсон
💥MINU UUS SINGEL "VEEL"💥 Ühel jaanuarikuu päeval, kolm ja pool aastat tagasi kirjutasin ma umbes kahekümne minutiga viisi ja sõnad loole, mis tundusid juba tol hetkel minu parimad (ilmselt loo "Kas tead" fännid minuga ei nõustu 😀). Kuid siis sündis minu lugu "VEEL". Sundimatult, vabalt ja inspiratsioon, sõna otseses mõttes voolas minust välja. ☆ Mul oli meeletu tahe looga kohe tegeleda, et saaksin oma loomingut ka teiega jagada, kuid erinevatel põhjustel see lihtsalt ei õnnestunud ega õnnestunud! Nüüd saan aru miks. Tol talvisel hommikul, kirjutasin ma loo just sellele Helenile, kes ma olen praegu, mitte sellele, kes ma olin tol hetkel. Ja just nüüd olin ma valmis selle laulu avaldamiseks. ☆ Mul on südamest hea meel jagada teiega oma uut lugu "Veel". Ja sama südamest tänan ma @ulakosmos, kes on loo teine autor. Link bios! #helenadamsonveel #veel #saturnia #tuscany #saturniaterme #saturniahotsprings #termedisaturnia #newsong
Лаура Пылдвере
💙INTERNATIONAL GIVEAWAY💙 ENG —> down below in Estonian Even tho it’s hard to believe.. summer 2020 is still happening and is just around the corner. To look your best this summer I’m giving out a 250€ gift card to one lucky person together with @baindemer 😍 How to enter the giveaway? 🔹 Follow @laurapoldvere and @baindemer 🔹 Tag your friends who would look awesome in @baindemer clothes Every entry counts so go wild 💙 I will announce the lucky winner on Friday —> 12th of June! Good luck guys🤞🏼 PS! If you can’t wait until next week then feel free to use my discount code LAURA20 to get 20% off everything on www.baindemer.fr 😉 Photo & MUA: @pma_work Thank you: @pur_cosmeticsestonia Accessories: @kirs.design In EST Kuigi sel aastal on kõige toimuva kõrval kohati tunne, et suvi vist ei saabugi, siis here’s some good news - ta on siiski teel! Ja et suvele värske lookiga vastu minna, kingin koos brändiga @baindemer ühele õnnelikule 250€ väärtuses kinkekaardi 😍 Kuidas selles loosis osaleda? 🔹 Jälgi @laurapoldvere ja @baindemer tegemisi 🔹 Tagi kommentaarides oma sõbrad, kes näeksid @baindemer riietes super välja Good luck guys 🤞🏼 Iga eraldi kommentaar läheb arvesse, seega go wild 💙 Keegi teist saab õnnelikuks 12. juunil, kui selgub kinkekaardi võitja! PS! Kui Sa ei jaksa loosi lõpuni kannatada, siis sooduskood LAURA20 annab www.baindemer.fr e-poes kõigilt toodetelt -20% 😉 Foto & MUA: @pma_work Aitäh: @pur_cosmeticsestonia Aksessuaarid: @kirs.design
Анита Сибул
Today is the right day to post this picture as the weather got bad again... 😭 I can't help it but weather changes is my mood 180 degrees. Even if I was locked inside, I'd be happier with seeing a sunshine from the window. Missing that today! . . . . . . #hawaii #missingthesun #solotraveldiaries #traveladdict #travellifestyle #hawaiistagram #seaside #bikinigirl #explorerbabes #prettycity #beaching
Маделин Кург