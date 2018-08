Самая сексуальная бабушка в мире отправила поклонников в нокаут своим голым фото

Pic From Gina Stewart/Caters News -(Pictured: Gina Stewart, 47 from the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia is a single mum of 4 and looks amazing for her age but regrets plastic surgery.) - An age-defying glam gran who doesnt have a single grey hair or stretch mark claims her secret is never touching anything PLASTIC. Blonde beauty Gina Stewarts lustrous golden locks, flawless glowing skin and toned physique see her regularly mistaken for a woman half her age. But amazingly the glamour model and single mum-of-four and grandma-of-one, from the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, is actually 47. SEE CATERS COPY

ФОТО: / Caters News Agency