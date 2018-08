Впал в кому: подробности последних дней жизни Кобзона

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 26, 2017: A member of the Russian State Duma, singer Joseph Kobzon attends a memorial event at the Dubrovka theatre marking the 15th anniversary of the 2002 Moscow hostage crisis and commemorating its victims. Chechen militants seized the theatre on October 23, 2002 and took hostage about 900 people including the Nord-Ost musical artists and spectators. A three-day siege ended up with Russian special task forces storming the building, 130 hostages and 40 terrorists dead. Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

