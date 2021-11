KRASNOGORSK, MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - MAY 22, 2021: Singers Artem Umrikhin and Anna Dzyuba of the pop band Artik & Asti, the winners of the Best Band prize, attend the 10th RU.TV Channel music award ceremony at Crocus City Hall. Sergei Karpukhin/TASS ФОТО: Sergei Karpukhin/Sergei Karpukhin/TASS