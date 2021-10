Костюм на Хэллоуин своими руками: простые и яркие идеи

Gordon Donovan / CATERS NEWS (PICTURED Lion the Yorkie as a Pirate) Some of New York's cutest canines have been pictured dressed up in hilarious Halloween costumes for an adorable pooch parade. The pups took to the streets on October 22 in a bid to be declared the best dressed dog. The epic event took place at East River Park in Corlears Hook, Lower Manhattan and some of the more inventive outfits were caught on camera by New York City photographer, Gordon Donovan. The 58-year-old said: "It was so fun, people were enjoying themselves. SEE CATERS COPY ФОТО: Gordon Donovan / CATERS NEWS