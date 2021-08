За что любят группу ABBA, выпускающую новые песни после 39 лет молчания

Swedish pop group Abba: Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus pose after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Waterloo", February 9, 1974. Picture taken February 9, 1974. Olle Lindeborg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. ФОТО: TT NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS