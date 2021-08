Кэтрин Зета-Джонс сыграет Мортишу Аддамс в новом сериале Тима Бертона

NEW YORK, NY - November 21, 2011: Actor Michael Douglas, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, his father Kirk Douglas, and actress Elle Fanning arrive at Children Of Chernobyl's Children At Heart Gala at Pier 60 on November 21, 2011 in New York, New York. (Photos by Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto.com) Buzz Foto LLC http://www.buzzfoto.com/ 1112 Montana Ave Suite 80 Santa Monica CA 90403 1 310 441 4464 1 310 691 3888 *** Local Caption ***Michael Douglas, Catherina Zeta-Jones, Kirk Douglas, Elle Fanning ФОТО: Christopher Peterson/Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto.com