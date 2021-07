TOPSHOT - US singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga (L) and US actor Adam Driver (R) are pictured on March 11, 2021 on Piazza Duomo in central Milan on the set of the new Ridley Scott movie about the Gucci "Black Widow" Patrizia Reggiani, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house Maurizio Gucci. - "House of Gucci", which stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons, is an upcoming American biographical crime film directed by Ridley Scott, scheduled to be released in the United States on November 24, 2021 by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) ФОТО: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP