Медведь вытащил женщину из палатки и растерзал ее

A grizzly bear at the Woodland Park Zoo waits for a salmon to be tossed to him by fishmongers from Pike Place Fish Market, Thursday, June 2, 2016, in Seattle. The famous fish-throwers were on hand to feed the bears and promote the zoo's upcoming Bear Affair conservation day Saturday and Washington state's Bear Awareness Week, June 4-12. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) ФОТО: Ted S. Warren/AP