Бейонсе и Jay-Z заподозрили в покупке самой дорогой машины в мире

An overview of a Rolls-Royce Boat Tail on show at the company's Goodwood headquarters near Chichester, southwest England on May 27, 2021. - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, roaring back from the pandemic with record sales, launched today the most bespoke model in its long history -- the "Boat Tail" whose rear resembles a yacht deck and opens up for alfresco dining. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) ФОТО: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP