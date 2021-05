Девушка нашла себе необычное хобби и взбирается голой на скалы, пока парни снимают ее для соцсетей

@princess_slaya / CATERS NEWS (PICTURED- Laura Jasorka, 37, wearing clothes) A brazen woman has begun rock climbing in the buff. Laura Jasorka, 37, works in a casino, but during her spare time, she climbs boulders without clothes. Laura describes naked climbing as 'freeing' and 'empowering', and hopes to encourage other women to accept their bodies and be confident. Laura said: "It all started a year ago when a photographer friend suggested taking some photos of me whilst climbing.- SEE CATERS COPY ФОТО: @princess_slaya / CATERS NEWS/@princess_slaya / CATERS NEWS