Вт, 27.10.2020
Эмили Ратаковски станет матерью

Эмили Ратаковски

ФОТО: Lev Radin/ZUMAPRESS.com

Эмили Ратаковски и ее супруг Себастьян Бир-МакКлард ждут малыша. 29-летняя модель впервые показала округлившийся живот на digital-обложке Vogue. 

Также Эмили опубликовала памятное видео о своей первой беременности, пишет super.ru.

