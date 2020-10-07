Девушка-пастор бросила проповеди и ослушалась родителей ради своей мечты — стать стриптизёршей

View this post on Instagram

Trust👏🏽your👏🏽feelings👏🏽. Growing up I was taught I couldn’t trust my feelings, that my feelings would lead me astray. As a result, my job was to listen to the voices and opinions of others, particularly my white male pastors (aka all the red flags right there / white supremacy at work / patriarchy at play). Being a deeply feeling person, I felt conflicted a lot of the time. Because to ignore myself felt wrong... but to trust myself felt scary. But it only felt scary because I had been taught to fear myself. On my journey coming home to myself, I discovered that not only is there nothing to fear but that I am the most powerful source! And my feelings are my super power! Why? Because feelings precede manifestation! When you trust your feelings, when you surrender to your knowing, you can call in anything and everything you want! And especially as an intuitive person, I can make shit happen fast. My👏🏽faith👏🏽moves👏🏽mountains👏🏽. Is it any wonder that white cishet men in power would tell me and womxn/queer folx like me that our feelings are dangerous? That we can’t trust overselves? That’s how we become disconnected from our power! That’s how we let others say how our life gets to go instead of deciding and manifesting that for ourselves! This is why I care so deeply about Rise and Release. Because it’s about coming home to yourself, trusting yourself, and building a life based on what YOU want for your life. It’s about taking your power back. It’s about believing in your vision more than your fears. It’s about trusting that deep inner knowing above and beyond the opinions of others. It’s about becoming the fullest expression of you and being deeply and continually rewarded for it. It’s about living an embodied and empowered life where you have the ultimate say on how your life gets to unfold. This is what we’ll be creating and cultivating and unleashing in our time together. And I’d love to have you in there. 4 weeks. 4 live calls. Unlimited support inside our private fb group. A life forever changed. We start next week, so sign up in my bio! 📸: moi 😘 P.S. See more of this set on my Only Fans! Link in bio.🤗