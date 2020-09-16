Умер отец Билла Гейтса

Отец основателя корпорации Microsoft Билл Гейтс-старший умер на 95-м году жизни в своем доме в пригороде Сиэтла, пишет RUS TVNET.
Билл Гейтс-старший был адвокатом и филантропом, у него была диагностирована болезнь Альцгеймера, сообщает The New York Times.
«Смерть моего отца – огромная потеря для нашей семьи и для многих людей, с жизнями которых он был связан. Папа прожил долгую и чрезвычайно насыщенную жизнь. Я никогда не переставал учиться его мудрости, доброте и скромности, – написал Билл Гейтс на своей странице в Instagram. – Как я уже говорил много раз, мой отец был настоящим Биллом Гейтсом. Он был всем, к чему я стремлюсь».
View this post on Instagram
My father’s death is a tremendous loss for our family and the many people whose lives he touched. Dad lived a long and enormously meaningful life. I never stopped learning from his wisdom, kindness, and humility. Melinda and I owe him a special debt because his commitment to serving the community and the world helped inspire our own philanthropy. Although he would be the last person to say it, my father’s compassion and generosity will live on in the foundation he helped build. As I’ve said many times before, my dad was the real Bill Gates. He was all the things I strive to be.