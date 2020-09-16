Ср, 16.09.2020
Умер отец Билла Гейтса

Билл Гейтс-старший с сыном, 12.09.2003

ФОТО: John Froschauer/AP

Отец основателя корпорации Microsoft Билл Гейтс-старший умер на 95-м году жизни в своем доме в пригороде Сиэтла, пишет RUS TVNET.

Билл Гейтс-старший был адвокатом и филантропом, у него была диагностирована болезнь Альцгеймера, сообщает The New York Times.

«Смерть моего отца – огромная потеря для нашей семьи и для многих людей, с жизнями которых он был связан. Папа прожил долгую и чрезвычайно насыщенную жизнь. Я никогда не переставал учиться его мудрости, доброте и скромности, – написал Билл Гейтс на своей странице в Instagram. – Как я уже говорил много раз, мой отец был настоящим Биллом Гейтсом. Он был всем, к чему я стремлюсь».

