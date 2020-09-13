Вс, 13.09.2020
Промокшая до нитки президент Керсти Кальюлайд вызвала жалость пользователей Сети СМОТРИТЕ ПОДРОБНЕЕ>
СМОТРИТЕ ПОДРОБНЕЕ>

Танец пышной стюардессы набирает популярность в Сети

ФОТО: Скриншот с Instagram

Американская бортпроводница Брианна Бернетт порадовала подписчиков энергичным танцем на борту самолета. Видео собирает все новые лайки, перепосты и одобрительные комментарии.

Поклонники Брианы восхищаются ее непринужденностью и энергией, и пишут о том, что зарядились, благодаря ей, «на неделю вперед», передает Topnews.ru.

Ранее Брианна удивила поклонников не менее эффектным снимком с борта самолета. На нем девушка забралась на багажную полку с головой, свесив ноги.

НАВЕРХ
Back