Может ли ребенок нарисовать шедевр? 5 глупых вопросов о современном искусстве

A selection of National Geographic images are being auctioned by Christies to celebrate National Geogrphics 125th anniversary. National Geographic are set to auction famous prints through auction house Christies. The online only event runs from July 19 through to July 29 and will see 125 stunning new prints of the classic works auctioned to celebrate 125 years of the magazine. The images are set to fetch from 00-1,200 and part of the proceeds from the sales will go towards the preservation of the original works of art. Современное искусство. Фото иллюстративное.

