Похожий на Кена мужчина превратился в Барби и показал сексуальную фигуру

PICS BY RODRIGO ALVES / CATERS NEWS - (PICTURED: Rodrigo yestefday still swollen but showing off his smaller chin) - The Human Ken doll has survived after life-threatening bacteria ate away at his face caused after giant JOHNNY BRAVO like chin implant. Rodrigo Alves, 35, noticed the painful dent forming in his chin that was continuing to expand, fortunately before it was too late. CAT scans and x-rays would reveal the Celebrity Big Brother star had seroma, which is a pocket of fluid, which doctors said if left untreated could have killed him. It also showed the large screws used to fix his new chin implant in place from two months ago (JAN), were too long and touched the roots of his teeth. - SEE CATERS COPY

ФОТО: RODRIGO ALVES / CATERS NEWS/Caters News Agency