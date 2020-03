Самая известная блогер Эстонии отметила важную дату со своим возлюбленным

Exactly 2 years ago I met this person. We knew from the very second we had a bond. He made me laugh like noone else ever has. He made me believe that the girl inside me is loved despite her flaws. He made me believe I've got none actually. That all I am, is essential and beautiful. Hence he made me flawless. Perfectly imperfect. I have finally let down my barriers and been true to myself. I am enough. For him. For myself. For all of you. I will never hide my truth or my being to fit someone else's world. Thank you for being beside me on this 2 year road of self-love! ❤️ Wearing @hm #hm #hmeesti #hmxme #johannaortizxhm #fullblackoutfit #hiltonhotel #soulmate #selfgrowth #spiritualawakening #selflove #perfectlyimperfect #flawless #couple #coupleinblack #2yearstogether

A post shared by Merilin Taimre (@paljasporgand) on Mar 22, 2020 at 1:26am PDT