Дочь эстонского криминального авторитета Маделин Кург рассказала всю правду о своем весе

For most of my youth I was very skinny. My mom would joke that when you looked at me from the side I would disappear. Then I reached an age where instead of being able to hit boys I wanted them to hit on me&someone’s comment along the lines of “no boy will ever like you if you’re that thin” made a major impact that would more or less shape the way I started to view myself in the coming years. So I made it my mission to gain weight because of course I wanted boys to like me, I wanted to feel pretty&look like”a real woman”. First of all..I don’t even know what kind of 13-year old looks “like a real woman” but I was young, impressionable&clearly had a warped view on how I saw myself. So weight I gained..lots of it. Then one day I hear “you have a really pretty face but the weight is starting to show you looked much better when you were thinner”..WAIT WHAT? I thought I was supposed to pack on pounds so I would be more attractive&now you’re telling me I need to lose the weight that I was so obsessed with gaining? Boy, let me tell you how hard it is to lose weight when you’re a teenage girl who’s hormones have just kicked in & everything in your body seems to work backwards or the opposite of how you want it to. Time goes by&I’m still chunky because puberty hates me&I don’t have a clue of what healthy eating even is because 4 years ago I could eat everything in sight¬ gain weight & now by even looking at chocolate my pants seem to get tighter. Which is a stupid thought process because I was never fat. I was a young girl who’s body was fluctuating just like everyone else’s but nobody told me it was normal, people would just make comments every time I lost a little or gained a little. Eventually I got older, grew into my body&came to terms with how I looked. And then suddenly a little over a year ago my body decided to “do that thing again” but this time it wasn’t by gaining weight, it was by losing it. And til this day I still struggle with reacting to comments (cause there’s a lot) whether positive or negative because sometimes even praise can push you in the wrong direction but this time around I’m working on what is healthy & feels good to me, not other people.

