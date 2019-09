Роналду хочет найти женщин, которые накормили его в детстве в McDonald's

July 30, 2019, Madrid, Spain: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez posing to media with 'Marca Leyenda' award on July 29, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. The award is attributed to sport professionals by the Spanish sports newspaper MARCA. (Credit Image: © Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press)

ФОТО: Oscar Gonzalez / ZUMAPRESS.com