Пользователь Reddit опубликовал фото, которое заставило всех поверить, что Стив Джобс жив

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2005 file photo, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs smiles after a press conference as he opens the Apple Expo in Paris. Since his death in 2011, Jobs has been the subject of documentaries, books, a film, even a graphic novel. Now the technology pioneer will be the focus of an upcoming opera. In front of the Sangre de Cristo mountains in northern New Mexico, the Santa Fe Opera announced Wednesday, Aug. 5, that its latest commission will be based on the man who helped revolutionize personal computers, the music business and, of course, brought the world the iPhone. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

