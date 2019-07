(FILES) This file photo taken on August 06, 2015 shows visitors walking down the Main Street of Disneyland Paris, in Marne-la-Vallee. A man carrying two handguns, ammunition and a Koran was arrested on January 28, 2016 at a hotel in Disneyland Paris, police sources said. The man was "detected upon his arrival at the Disneyland hotel where he had a reservation. Hotel security found two handguns, a Koran and ammunition on him", said the source. / AFP / BERTRAND GUAY

ФОТО: BERTRAND GUAY / AFP