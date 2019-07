Кристен Стюарт сняли обнаженной на отдыхе с ее бывшей девушкой

Kristen Stewart - Sting and Shaggy performing live on the red carpet for the closing ceremony as the jury members and award winners, behind, look on during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2018 in Cannes, France.//HAEDRICHJM_062JMH/Credit:Jean-Marc Haedrich/SIPA/1805200020

ФОТО: Jean-Marc Haedrich/SIPA / Jean-Marc Haedrich/SIPA