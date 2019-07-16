Вт, 16.07.2019
Фото: дочь трагически погибшего Пола Уокера выросла и стала настоящей красоткой

Varalahkunud filmistaar Paul Walker.

ФОТО: Scanpix/ STELLA PICTURES

Дочь звезды серии боевиков «Форсаж» поделилась в социальных сетях завораживающими снимками из своей новой фотосессии. 

20-летняя Мидоу Уокер покорила фанатов естественной красотой и светлым взглядом — у девушки такие же голубые глаза, как у Пола Уокера.

Поклонники восхитились внешностью звездной наследницы и поразились сходством Мидоу с отцом. «Боже, как ты прекрасна», «Изумительная красота», «Твой отец бы тобой гордился», — пишут фолловеры.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Пол Уокер погиб в автокатастрофе в 2013-м году. Спустя два года Мидоу Уокер подала в суд на автомобильную компанию и выиграла дело. Девушка делает всего несколько публикаций в год, но отвечает на комплименты подписчиков.

