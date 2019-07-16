Фото: дочь трагически погибшего Пола Уокера выросла и стала настоящей красоткой

Дочь звезды серии боевиков «Форсаж» поделилась в социальных сетях завораживающими снимками из своей новой фотосессии.
20-летняя Мидоу Уокер покорила фанатов естественной красотой и светлым взглядом — у девушки такие же голубые глаза, как у Пола Уокера.
Поклонники восхитились внешностью звездной наследницы и поразились сходством Мидоу с отцом. «Боже, как ты прекрасна», «Изумительная красота», «Твой отец бы тобой гордился», — пишут фолловеры.
Пол Уокер погиб в автокатастрофе в 2013-м году. Спустя два года Мидоу Уокер подала в суд на автомобильную компанию и выиграла дело. Девушка делает всего несколько публикаций в год, но отвечает на комплименты подписчиков.
Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood
Feeling so honored to combine two of my dad’s legacies into one incredible experience. Today marks your LAST chance to support The Paul Walker Foundation for a chance to go to the set of #F8, hang out with the cast, AND check out some of the most incredible cars in the world. Enter through the link in my bio or visit omaze.com/fast for your last chance to win! Don’t miss out, it’s going to be a great time.
In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk