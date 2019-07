Обман разоблачат единицы: появилась загадочная оптическая иллюзия

PIC BY HIDEKI MIZUTA / CATERS NEWS - A man has been spotted walking on water in Bolivia, that is, until you realise it is an optical illusion. Hideki Mizuta, 29, from Japan, captured the image of the wellie-clad tourist strolling across the water and towards the sun, while he was at Salar de Uyuni salt flat in Bolivia. As one of the flattest places in the world, Salar de Uyuni becomes covered in a thin layer of water during the rainy season and becomes a mirror image of the sky at that moment in time.

ФОТО: /Caters News Agency