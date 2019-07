Парижская романтика: Никки Рид и Йен Сомерхолдер на Неделе высокой моды

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed - Outside arrivals at Giorgio Armani Prive Fashion Show, Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020, during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France on July 02 2019.//03HAEDRICHJM_036JMH/1907031031/Credit:J.M. HAEDRICH/SIPA/1907031034

ФОТО: J.M. HAEDRICH/SIPA / J.M. HAEDRICH/SIPA