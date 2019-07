Анджелина Джоли снова попала в больницу

epa07636166 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie speaks during her visit to the border city of Maicao in Colombia, 08 June 2019. Jolie warned today that more than 20,000 children born in Colombia of Venezuelan parents are at risk of becoming stateless due to lack of documentation to legalize their situation. EPA/STR

ФОТО: STR / EPA