February 23, 2019 - Kiev, Ukraine - Ukrainian singer MARUV performs during the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2019 national selection final in Kiev, Ukraine, on 23 February 2019. Ukrainian singer MARUV with 'Siren Song' song will represents Ukraine during the 2019 the Eurovision Song Contest contest in Tel Aviv, Israel from 14 to 18 May 2019. (Credit Image: © Serg Glovny/ZUMA Wire)

ФОТО: Serg Glovny / ZUMAPRESS.com