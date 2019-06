Ученые изучили детально домашнюю пыль... И вот что они выяснили!

***EMBARGOED UNTIL 13.00 GMT, WED DEC 19TH (08.00 ET)*** The researchers put both types of plants in glass tubes and then added either benzene or chloroform gas into each tube. Over 11 days, the team tracked how the concentration of each pollutant changed in each tube. See National story NNplant; A plant that can clean the air inside a house has been developed by scientists. Some people use air filters to keep allergens and dust particles at bay. But some hazardous compounds are too small to be trapped in such filters. Small molecules such as chloroform, which is present in small amounts in chlorinated water, or benzene, which is a component of gasoline, build up in homes when people shower or boil water, or when we store cars or lawn mowers in attached garages. Both benzene and chloroform exposure have been linked to cancer. Now researchers at the University of Washington in the United States have genetically modified a common houseplant - pothos ivy - to remove chloroform and benzene from the air around it. The modified plants express a protein, called 2E1, that transforms the compounds into molecules that the plants can then use to support their own growth. Study senior author Professor Stuart Strand said: "People haven't really been talking about these hazardous organic compounds in homes, and I think that's because we couldn't do anything about them.

ФОТО: University of Washington / SWNS / University of Washington / SWNS