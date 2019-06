Катастрофа неизбежна: ученые сказали, сколько осталось жить человечеству

TOPSHOT - The sky darkens over the London Eye and the Houses of Parliament in London on October 16, 2017 caused by warm air and dust swept up by storm Ophelia. The sun shone red and the sky darkened to a foreboding orange and brown across parts of Britain on Monday, as a storm swept air and dust in from southern Europe. Social media users shared pictures of ominous-looking clouds blocking out the sun, prompting London's Science Museum to joke on Twitter: "It's not the apocalypse!" Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge said the unusual effect was caused by Ophelia, the hurricane now downgraded to a violent storm which battered Ireland on Monday. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE

ФОТО: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP