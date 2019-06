PIC FROM Caters News - (PICTURED: Louis, a six-year-old Persian cat from Austin, Texas) - A Persian cat who constantly looks angry might be Americas new grumpiest feline. Louis, a six-year-old Persian cat from Austin, Texas, could be the grumpiest cat in the country. Whether hes playing with his best friend, Monae, or cuddling up to owner Michelle Alexis, the feline cant help but permanently look enraged.SEE CATERS COPY

