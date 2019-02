Видео: двойник гитариста Kiss загорелся прямо на сцене

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 20, 2004 file photo, Gene Simmons, bass player for the band Kiss, performs during their performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. The heavy metal veterans are joining a growing list of classic acts putting out new music through the superstore: "Sonic Boom" is due to be released only at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club on Oct. 6, 2009. The three-disc project will include a CD of new music, re-recorded versions of their famous hits and a live DVD. The project represents their first album of new music in 11 years. (AP Photo/Christopher Barth, File) / SCANPIX Code: 436

