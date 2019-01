Как выглядят солисты Backstreet Boys через двадцать лет после своего триумфа

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys perform live on SiriusXM Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios on January 28, 2019 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

ФОТО: Cindy Ord / AFP