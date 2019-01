А вы смогли бы поселиться в таком номере? Самый дорогой отель в мире

PIC FROM CATERS NEWS - (PICTURED: The master bathroom of the suite) - Its hardly a cheap weekend getaway! Welcome to the worlds most luxurious hotel suite - where a night away will set you back £52,000. Some of the worlds most recognised and wealthy figures including Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Rihanna and Bill Gates have all enjoyed stays in the Royal Penthouse Suite of The President Wilson hotel, Geneva, Switzerland which is the most expensive hotel suite in the world. Costing a staggering £52,000 a night and occupying the entire eighth floor of the hotel, guests can enjoy panoramic views overlooking the Lake Geneva and the Alps as well as a built in gym and jacuzzi. Perfumes pumps out from the wardrobes of the 12 bedrooms and guests can either play Billiards or have a tinkle on the Steinway grand piano for entertainment. SEE CATERS COPY.

ФОТО: / Caters News Agency