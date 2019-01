Виной всему «Ночное рандеву». СМИ узнали об отношениях Пугачeвой и Криса Кельми

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 23, 2018: Russian singer Alla Pugacheva attends a runway show for the Spring/Summer 2019 collection by Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin during the opening of the 2018 Moscow Fashion Week, Made in Russia, at Gostiny Dvor. Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ФОТО: Sergei Bobylev / Sergei Bobylev/TASS