12-летний мальчик, весивший 190 кг, похудел в два раза, отказавшись от одного продукта

PIC FROM CATERS NEWS - (PICTURED: Arya Permana in school) - The worlds fattest boy has returned to school after his new exercise regime enabled him to begin walking again. Arya Permana hit the headlines when his mother put him on a last ditch diet to save his life, as the 10-year-old tipped the scales at 30st 23lbs He was so severely obese, he spent most of everyday lying down and was unable to walk, sit or play for longer than a few minutes. His ever-growing giant frame had left his helpless parents in so much anxiety that they put him on a strict diet to control him from further bloating. But with a dieticians advice, a new healthier diet and strict exercise regime in place, Arya has steadily begun losing weight - already shedding five kilograms in just a few weeks. He can now not only sit but also walk to his school and play with his class mates. SEE CATERS COPY.

ФОТО: / Caters News Agency