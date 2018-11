Пять знаков Зодиака, которые имеют все шансы стать богачами

Warren Buffett (Reading time: 20 seconds) Everyone knows him, or, at least, everyone has heard of him. Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, one of the biggest multinational holdings in the world (242 billion $ revenues in 2017), he is also known as "The Oracle of Omaha" for his (almost) perfect investing intuition. Fun fact: in 2007, Buffett bet a million $ that an index fund (S&P 500) would outperform a selected collection of hedge funds over 10 years. Outcome: he won. The S&P500 returned 7.1% compounded annually; the basket of funds just 2.2% #finance #wallstreet #warrenbuffett #markets #finances #money #wealth #business #invest #success #rich #Omaha #trading

