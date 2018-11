Пожар в Калифорнии: звезды Голливуда в панике бегут из своих домов

TOPSHOT - The remains of burnt down homes and vechicles resulting from the Woolsey Fire are seen on Busch Drive in Malibu, California on November 13, 2018. - At least 44 deaths have been reported so far from the late-season wildfires and with hundreds of people unaccounted for the toll is likely to rise, as thousands of weary firefighters waged a pitched battle against the deadliest infernos in California's history. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

ФОТО: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP