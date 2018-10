Порно-торт: мать случайно испекла 6-летнему сыну торт в виде женского полового органа

MERCURY PRESS. 03/10/18. Pictured: Finlay Kirven, six, with his birthday cake. A mum committed an epic baking fail when the cake she lovingly made for her sons sixth birthday ended up looking like a sparkly vagina - rather than a geode crystal. Mum-of-two Kate Kirven painstakingly crafted the gold vanilla sponge cake for her crystal-obsessed son Finlay Kirven on Monday [Oct 1]. Kate spent two hours making and decorating the geode masterpiece which featured a split on one side decorated with gold, black and white sugar crystals. SEE MERCURY COPY

