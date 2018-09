Девочка хотела разыграть сестру, но поплатилась своей жизнью

Danielle Maragh at a friend's birthday party shortly before her death. A teenager was hiding her younger sister’s mobile phone when she slipped and plunged four floors to her death in a prank gone “horribly wrong." See NATIONAL story NNFALL. Danielle Maragh had climbed through a ceiling sky-light before falling head-first from the roof of her family home three days after her 17th birthday, an inquest heard. “Happy go-lucky” student Danielle had been revising for her driving theory test in the attic room she shared with her then 14-year-old old sister Shauna on the evening of Monday April 9th this year when she fell just before 9pm, the hearing was told. Her father Charles Maragh, 48, told the inquest: “She was quite happy in life, always doing stuff. "She never missed a day at school. She was just a normal teenager really.”

ФОТО: SWNS.com / SWNS.com