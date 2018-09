20-летняя студентка едва не лишилась пальца из-за привычки грызть ногти

MERCURY PRESS. 06/09/18. Pictured: Courtney Whithorn, 20, after amputation surgery. A university student has had to have her thumb amputated after developing a rare form of skin cancer caused by biting her nails. Courtney Whithorn, now 20, developed the nervous habit after being bullied at school - and bit her thumb nail clean off in 2014. Despite freaking out when her thumb started to turn black, the embarrassed teen kept it hidden from friends and family for four years. But the psychology student had caused such major trauma to her nail bed that it developed into a rare cancer - acral lentiginous subungual melanoma. Since her shock diagnosis in July, Courtney has had to have four surgeries. SEE MERCURY COPY

ФОТО: Mercury Press & Media / Caters News Agency