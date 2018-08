Фото: директор ледового холла Tondiraba блеснула стройными ножками

Tondiraba ice hall was opened on August 1st, 2014. Today we celebrate 🎉 our 4th Birthday 🎂. Team #Tondirabaicehall would like to thank each and everyone, especially our clients for being with us through this time. We are looking forward to many more years of successful long-term cooperation with our partners, hosting events and improving winter sports ❄️☃️ #icehall #figureskating #hockey #curling #speedskating #wintersport #sport #birthdayfun #õhupallistuudio #heelium_ja_ohupallid

A post shared by Elena Glebova⛸ (@glebusha) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:43am PDT