«С первого взгляда и навсегда!»: названы самые верные знаки Зодиака

PIC FROM Banner the Super Dog / Caters News - (PICTURED: Service dog Banner, three, with the kittens that were rescued in Menlo, Georgia, USA on 03/07/18) - A brave husky has been hailed a hero after rescuing seven newborn kittens that had been LEFT TO DIE inside a cardboard box in the woods and is now acting like their mother.Proud pet owner Whitney Braley, 30,said she knew something was wrong after her service dog Banner, three, suddenly became extremely distressed and kept pulling on her dress in a state of panic last Tuesday (JULY 3) outside their home in Menlo, Georgia, USA. SEE CATERS COPY

