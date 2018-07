«Вывозили на каталке»: сообщили о госпитализации Иосифа Кобзона

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 28, 2018: Singer Iosif Kobzon, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma's Culture Committee, president and artistic director of the Institute of Theatrical Art, during a press conference on the Second BRICS International Festival of Theatre Schools. Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

