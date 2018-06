Фото: Миллу Йовович раскритиковали за плоскую грудь и небритые подмышки

Milla Jovovich releases a photo on Instagram with the following caption: "A little bit of heaven. Going to the park with my kids is the most wonderful way to spend time together and see them play, watch the big one take care of the little one. I know some of you don\u2019t like it when i get political, so I\u2019ll apologize beforehand and feel free to stop reading. Saying that, of course I can\u2019t help but think of all the migrant families at our border right now who\u2019s reality is the polar opposite of mine. Though I don\u2019t condone people coming into the US illegally, I know that this country is a dream for most of the world. The promised land where we can make our dreams come true for our children. It\u2019s why my own family defected in the 80\u2019s. To make a better life for me. Their child. I do understand why people would risk everything to come here. It must be so awful where they came from if they would risk so much to get here. If anyone looking at this has the desire and funds to help families at the border, ive posted the organizations I\u2019ve contributed to in my bio. If you don\u2019t have the funds i totally get it and no need to even mention it in your comments. If you don\u2019t agree or believe in this cause I totally get that too, all I ask is please be respectful leaving comments on my page. I would really appreciate it. Best, m\u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f p.s. and yes, I\u2019m flat and i didn\u2019t shave my pits.\ud83d\ude2c#ladiary". Photo Credit: Instagram *** No USA Distribution *** For Editorial Use Only *** Not to be Published in Books or Photo Books *** Please note: Fees charged by the agency are for the agency’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. The agency does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold the agency and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against the agency arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material.

