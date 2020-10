Американка с огромными грудями: теперь я стала уверенной и сексуальной

View this post on Instagram

I figured #humpday was the appropriate day to give you guys a booty update This was my recent consult with @drryanstanton I’m excited to get my booty redone and get it bigger and more rounded to perfection. 🍑 Still on the search for my dream body. It’s been a long journey but well worth the pain. 😉 I’ll keep you guys updated as my surgery gets closer. *The last video has no audio because my husband wasn’t allowed in the consult do to COVID restrictions. So the nurse was kind enough to face time him so he could see what was going on.