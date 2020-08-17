Тату-модель потратила более трех миллионов, чтобы стать «городским киборгом», и ей это удалось на все 100 процентов

Девушка признается, что ей не нравилась ее внешность, поэтому она решилась на такое преображение, пишет Лайф.
Жительница Германии потратила огромные деньги, чтобы выглядеть как «городской киборг». Всё своё тело Лина разрисовала татуировками. Вдобавок к этому она увеличила грудь, изменила форму ушей, установила под кожу головы силиконовые рога, а также пирсинг. Всё это удовольствие ей обошлось в £38 000, сообщает Daily Star.
Но изменения затронули не только внешность Лины. Девушка бросила корпоративную работу в Калифорнии, чтобы стать полноправной тату-моделью и художником. И, похоже, ей это удалось. Сейчас на Лину подписано более 80 000 человек в Instagram, которые с нетерпением ждут её новых фото. Тем более что девушка знает, как прилечь внимание, раздеваясь до нижнего белья.
For some people it may seem drastic. To me this is just the beginning of my transformation. On the photo to the left I had already lost 50lbs but I wasn’t happy. I was successful but not happy in my corporate job I wasn’t hating on how I looked but I wanted to design my temple the way I would feel the most comfortable. For many years I worked 10+ hours a day, pulling off my corporate career whilst trying to establish myself as a traveling tattoo model. I ended up burned out but I knew I needed to do both to get to a point where I can leave my career and pursue another. Pursue what I had been dreaming of for so long. My dad’s sudden death this year encouraged me even more to do what truly makes me happy, I decided to not go back into the corporate world and I decided to devote my time to establish myself as a model and artist. This goes to all of you out there: life is too short and fragile to stay stuck in a situation that doesn’t fulfill you. You can do it! It’s not easy but you can! Do it for yourself! Love you! #transformation #transformationtuesday #transformationthursday #tattootransformation #beforeaftertattoo
Сама Лина признаётся, что интересовалась татуировками с подросткового возраста. Девушке не нравилась своя внешность, поэтому выбор был очевиден. И даже несмотря на то, что она уже потратила целое состояние, в планах заострить форму ушей и разделить язык на две части.
«Я принадлежу к тому поколению, которое меняет мышление общества, особенно когда мир стал таким многогранным. Ведь чем ближе человек подходит к самому желаемому, тем счастливее он становится. Я хочу внести свой вклад в то, чтобы люди перестали осуждать и чтобы разрушить все предрассудки», - говорит Лина.