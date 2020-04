ВИДЕО ⟩ Меган Маркл и принц Гарри на карантине доставляют еду жителям Лос-Анджелеса

One of two official engagement photos released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017. Alexi Lubomirski/Courtesy Of Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

ФОТО: HANDOUT / REUTERS