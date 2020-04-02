Instagram-репортаж: чем заняты эстонские звезды во время самоизоляции

Free meditation for everyone for 2 months from @synctuition mindfullness and meditation app first developed by Estonians in Estonia 🇪🇪 A little gift for us all in the time of crisis as we are home a lot and have to be with ourselves more anyway. Dive deep within to find inner peace and love. It's within us all, we've just lost it while being busy with things that don't matter as much 💛 Take on a 10 day meditation challenge with me starting today 🙏🏻 All you need is your phone, Synctuition app and earphones. You won't have to worry about getting bored cause Synctuition contains over 13 000 amazing and beautiful 3D sounds recorded in breathtaking places all over the world. It represents the culmination of a massive sound recording project undertaken in over 2000 exotic and unique locations and took 10 years to develop to completion, with over 1500 people involved in the project. By the end of the challenge there is no doubt you will feel less stress and anxiety, more relaxed and positive and you might even sleep better 🥰 I've been using meditation as a way to escape this crazy world for quite some time and it's by far the healthiest way to do that — you should never turn to alcohol or drugs to relax and get out of your head! #püsiterve #synctuition #stayhealthy #meditation #takecareofyourmind #bodyandmind #audiomeditation #mindfulness #wellbeing #turnwithin #gowithin #minusamsung #galaxys20 #vitaliberata #vitaliberataestonia

A post shared by Merilin Taimre (@paljasporgand) on Apr 2, 2020 at 12:19am PDT