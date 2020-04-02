Instagram-репортаж: чем заняты эстонские звезды во время самоизоляции

Уже три недели жители Эстонии живут в режиме чрезвычайного положения и с каждым днем появляется все больше рамок. Уже всем известно, что самое лучшее, что вы можете сделать в такой непростой для всего мира момент - просто остаться дома, а выходить только при необходимости.
Портал Limon.ee решил заглянуть на страницы эстонских звезд в Instagram и показать вам, что публикуют местные знаменитости. Многие из них также призывают своих подписчиков оставаться дома, кто-то скучает по путешествиям, а вот Таня Михайлова-Саар поздравляет свою маму с днем рождения и очень сожалеет о том, что в такой важный день не может обнять близкого человека.
Мерилин Таймре, более известная как блогер Paljas Porgand
Free meditation for everyone for 2 months from @synctuition mindfullness and meditation app first developed by Estonians in Estonia 🇪🇪 A little gift for us all in the time of crisis as we are home a lot and have to be with ourselves more anyway. Dive deep within to find inner peace and love. It's within us all, we've just lost it while being busy with things that don't matter as much 💛 Take on a 10 day meditation challenge with me starting today 🙏🏻 All you need is your phone, Synctuition app and earphones. You won't have to worry about getting bored cause Synctuition contains over 13 000 amazing and beautiful 3D sounds recorded in breathtaking places all over the world. It represents the culmination of a massive sound recording project undertaken in over 2000 exotic and unique locations and took 10 years to develop to completion, with over 1500 people involved in the project. By the end of the challenge there is no doubt you will feel less stress and anxiety, more relaxed and positive and you might even sleep better 🥰 I've been using meditation as a way to escape this crazy world for quite some time and it's by far the healthiest way to do that — you should never turn to alcohol or drugs to relax and get out of your head! #püsiterve #synctuition #stayhealthy #meditation #takecareofyourmind #bodyandmind #audiomeditation #mindfulness #wellbeing #turnwithin #gowithin #minusamsung #galaxys20 #vitaliberata #vitaliberataestonia
Лиза Линд, блогер, путешественница, визажист
old pics new vibes 💫✨ where would you want to travel after everything settles down? I’m thinking Paris and probably Italy because it honestly is one of my favourite places on earth and it’s so heartbreaking seeing everything that’s going on there.. Also I know you’re probably 100% over this question, but I’d love to know so that I can be as mindful as possible.. Do you still want to see travel content or not really since none of us can travel at the moment anyway? Do you feel like sponsored content at the moment is inappropriate or would you still want me to share brand I love that I’m working with ? Edited with “Paris on Film” and “Oh so peachy” from the Vintage Film preset pack 😋
Ника Марула, певица, участница шоу «Голос» на Первом канале (2019)
Stay home, play games, give a hug, watch movies.. there is a LOT of things what you can do at home 🥰 Stay safe 🖤 Оставайся дома, вспомни как раньше было весело 😀 пол это лава, настолки , приставка, маникюр самой, прятки итд столько всего интересного 😍 и главное ты не один нас целый 🌍 #stayhome #staysafe #coronatime #style #pink #home #share #tallinn #estonia #nikamarula
Лийс Лемсалу, певица
Танель Падар, певец, победитель «Евровидения-2001» от Эстонии
Таня Михайлова, певица
Грете Гриффин (в девичестве Шадейко), легкоатлетка
Сильвия Ильвес, виолончелистка
Грете Клейн, актриса и певица
Элина Нечаева, певица