В ЧЕМ МАТЬ РОДИЛА ⟩ Эстонская путешественница будоражит подписчиков голым телом и райскими пейзажами

Эстонская блогер и визажист Лиза Линд уехала в заслуженный отпуск и теперь без остановки хвастается перед подписчиками своего популярного блога в Instagram снимками из разных райских уголков нашей планеты.
Лиза поделилась с подписчиками кадром, на котором она сидит на камне абсолютно голая, а на фоне виднеется голубое озеро Сальто Альто.
HOW TO FIND EPIC LOCATIONS & HOW I CHOOSE MY DESTINATIONS? ✈️🌴 let’s get into it - I’m so excited to share this one with you guys cause I really feel like planning trips and finding cool spots is my specialty 😁 juggling epic spots and a low budget can be tough, but here are a few things that can be helpful. CHOOSE A REGION, but not a country/city.. if you get hung up on a certain location it’s likely that tickets will cost you much more so I advise you to choose a region and then find a place according to the price of tickets not the other way around. The second thing I always ask myself when planning an epic adventure “How much do I know about this place?” .. if half the people I know have been to a place, I don’t wanna go 😂 if I’m deciding between places to go I will always always choose a less known place over a popular tourist destination and this leads me to HOW TO FIND EPIC (empty) spots? 🤞🏽 TIP #1 choose a country that’s not a super popular tourist destination, you will have a hard time finding a new unexplored spot in place overrun with tourists. TIP # 2 and I can’t stress this enough.. do your research - ask locals about places worth visiting, look around on blogs, YouTube, Instagram and even just look through maps and see if a name catches your eye and try googling it TIP # 3 go super early.. I never used to understand how bloggers got photos at popular tourist destinations with no people in it, the key is rising with the sun lol ☀️HIT ME UP WITH MORE QUESTIONS FOR MY NEXT POST IN THE COMMENTS ❤️ #llpresets #traveltips #samana #dominican #dominicanrepublic #saltodesocoa #unexplored #waterfallphotography #paradiseisland #hiddengems #junglefever #followme #authentictravels #travelgirls #epic_captures
В подпись к фотографии Лиза пообещала подписчикам рассказать, как же она выбирает места для посещения и как отыскать такие завораживающие локации для фото.
Выберите страну, которая не является очень популярным туристическим направлением, вам будет трудно найти новое неизведанное место, заполненное туристами,
— написала Лиза первым пунктом.
И я не перестану повторять ... проведите свое исследование — спросите местных жителей о местах, которые стоит посетить, посмотрите в блогах, на YouTube, в Instagram и даже просто посмотрите на карты и подумайте, что привлекает ваше внимание, и попробуйте отискать это место,
— отметила Лиза.
Отправляйтесь в место назначения очень рано .. Я никогда не понимала, как блоггеры делают фотографии в популярных туристических направлениях без людей, а секрет оказался прост — просыпайтесь вместе с солнцем,
— подытожила Лиза.
А у вас есть какие-нибудь свои секреты путешествий?