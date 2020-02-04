В ЧЕМ МАТЬ РОДИЛА ⟩ Эстонская путешественница будоражит подписчиков голым телом и райскими пейзажами

HOW TO FIND EPIC LOCATIONS & HOW I CHOOSE MY DESTINATIONS? ✈️🌴 let’s get into it - I’m so excited to share this one with you guys cause I really feel like planning trips and finding cool spots is my specialty 😁 juggling epic spots and a low budget can be tough, but here are a few things that can be helpful. CHOOSE A REGION, but not a country/city.. if you get hung up on a certain location it’s likely that tickets will cost you much more so I advise you to choose a region and then find a place according to the price of tickets not the other way around. The second thing I always ask myself when planning an epic adventure “How much do I know about this place?” .. if half the people I know have been to a place, I don’t wanna go 😂 if I’m deciding between places to go I will always always choose a less known place over a popular tourist destination and this leads me to HOW TO FIND EPIC (empty) spots? 🤞🏽 TIP #1 choose a country that’s not a super popular tourist destination, you will have a hard time finding a new unexplored spot in place overrun with tourists. TIP # 2 and I can’t stress this enough.. do your research - ask locals about places worth visiting, look around on blogs, YouTube, Instagram and even just look through maps and see if a name catches your eye and try googling it TIP # 3 go super early.. I never used to understand how bloggers got photos at popular tourist destinations with no people in it, the key is rising with the sun lol ☀️HIT ME UP WITH MORE QUESTIONS FOR MY NEXT POST IN THE COMMENTS ❤️ #llpresets #traveltips #samana #dominican #dominicanrepublic #saltodesocoa #unexplored #waterfallphotography #paradiseisland #hiddengems #junglefever #followme #authentictravels #travelgirls #epic_captures

A post shared by ✨🌴 LIZA LIND 🌴✨ travel blogger (@lizalindd) on Feb 3, 2020 at 6:55am PST